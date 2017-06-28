VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SNR)(OTC: SNRAF)(FRANKFURT: T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of preliminary due diligence results from the Carter Lake Uranium Project, the Company has agreed to advance a non-refundable commitment fee of $100,000 to Gunnar Minerals Corp. Assuming the Company elects to move forward, the commitment fee will form part of the consideration to acquire a controlling interest in the project.

The Carter Lake Uranium Project is located in the southwestern corner of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The project covers approximately 1113 hectares on the Carter Lake Corridor, an exploration zone adjacent to the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor.

Readers are cautioned that completion of the acquisition of a controlling interest in the project remains subject to finalization of due diligence and negotiation of definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed in a timely fashion or at all.

About Senator Minerals Inc.

Senator is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson North East (PNE) Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world.

Tim Fernback, President and Chief Executive Officer

