MONDAY DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko" or the "Company") (NYSE: APC) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 17, 2016 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Anadarko made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's maintenance and safety protocols concerning certain of its vertical wells were inadequate; that due to those shortcomings, these wells were at an increased risk of explosion; and that as a result of the above, Anadarko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 17, 2017, a fatal explosion killed two people and seriously injured another in a home located within 170 feet of an Anadarko well. On April 26, 2017, The Denver Post reported that the Company "plans to shut down 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado" after the April 17 explosion. On May 2, 2017, the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District concluded that the fatal explosion on April 17 was linked to a faulty gas line connected to an Anadarko well. After release of this news, Anadarko's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding shareholders' rights.

