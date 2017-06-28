

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $20.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This was higher than $16.4 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $93.43 million. This was down from $96.68 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.5 Mln. vs. $16.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $93.43 Mln vs. $96.68 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $93 - $96 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.73 - $1.78 Full year revenue guidance: $391 - $396 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX