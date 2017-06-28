CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)(TSX: VBV) ("VBI") today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 22, 2017.

30,823,557 common shares were represented at the Meeting, totaling 76.94% of VBI issued and outstanding common shares. The shareholders voted on and approved all matters brought before the Meeting, including: the appointment of EisnerAmper LLP as VBI's auditors, the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration, the election of VBI's directors, the advisory resolution to hold an advisory vote on executive compensation every three years, the advisory resolution to approve VBI's approach to executive compensation, and the resolution to ratify and confirm common share issuances to certain VBI consultants.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are provided below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld Non Votes # % # % # ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeff Baxter 18,824,959 99.34% 124,636 0.66% 11,836,452 Steven Gillis 18,832,243 99.38% 117,352 0.62% 11,836,452 Sam Chawla 18,887,663 99.67% 61,932 0.33% 11,836,452 Michel De Wilde 18,883,080 99.65% 66,515 0.35% 11,836,452 Adam Logal 18,889,427 99.68% 60,168 0.32% 11,836,452 Scott Requadt 18,869,072 99.58% 80,523 0.42% 11,836,452 Steven D. Rubin 18,635,750 98.34% 313,845 1.66% 11,836,452

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. ("VBI") is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI's first marketed product is Sci-B-Vac™, a hepatitis B ("HBV") vaccine that mimics all three viral surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus; Sci-B-Vac™ is approved for use in Israel and 14 other countries. VBI's eVLP Platform technology allows for the development of enveloped ("e") virus-like particle ("VLP") vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI is advancing a pipeline of eVLP vaccines, with lead programs in cytomegalovirus ("CMV") and glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"). VBI is also advancing its LPV™ Thermostability Platform, a proprietary formulation and process that enables vaccines and biologics to preserve stability, potency, and safety. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with research operations in Ottawa, Canada and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

-- Website Home: http://www.vbivaccines.com/ -- News and Insights: http://www.vbivaccines.com/wire/ -- Investors: http://www.vbivaccines.com/investors/

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the successful development and/or commercialization of the company's products, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; general economic conditions; that the parties' respective businesses are able to operate as anticipated without interruptions; competitive conditions; and changes in applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include: the failure to successfully develop or commercialize the company's products; adverse changes in general economic conditions or applicable laws, rules and regulations; and other factors detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Commissions.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the company's current expectations, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

