

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has launched a new feature on its app that will allow users to easily book a ride for friends or relatives.



'We're excited to share that we're offering a feature so you can easily request a ride for your loved ones right from your Uber app,' the company said in a blog post.



When an user sets the pickup spot away from his current location, the Uber app will ask whether the ride is for a family member or friend. The user can then select the rider from address book, set destination, and request the ride on their behalf.



The rider will receive a text message with the driver's details and a link to track the driver's route and will also be able to contact the driver directly.



The feature is available starting today in over 30 countries with more coming soon, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX