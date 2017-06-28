New York Residence Offers Penthouse On Times Square Below $1,5 Million

NEW YORK, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --/NYR.com/-- Originally the site for William H. Vanderbilt's American Horse Exchange in the 1880s, Times Square is now the vibrant heart of New York and one of the World's best-known locations.

"To live on the very top floor of a modern building at this location, with only the stars above you, is a unique opportunity," says Thomas Guss, President of NYR.com, the company that just listed one of the few penthouses on Times Square.

At less than $1,5 million, this apartment offers exceptional value and is a rare find - in a market where the prestige of owning a penthouse usually requires buying an entire floor and spending tens of millions. This property provides all the amenities of true penthouse living, and its convenient size makes it work perfectly as a primary residence, second home or investment property.

The home features a large living room, a spacious master bedroom, a guest bedroom, and a windowed gourmet kitchen. Neil Foresto, Vice President of New York Residence and the listing broker, points out that "the high ceilings and the windows in three directions make this apartment really exceptional."

The best: From the private balcony, residents will enjoy direct views of glittering Times Square. At New Year's, residents and their guests enjoy privileged access to otherwise closed Times Square and the famous ball drop can be seen directly from the apartment's balcony.

Many amenities add to the pleasure of residing in the residential part of Times Square, such as a common area outdoor terrace, a landscaped sundeck with loungers, a billiard room and a large fitness center. A 24-hour concierge provides exactly the security and white-glove service New Yorkers expect.

All Broadway theaters, Central Park, the Nasdaq and the headquarters of major banks and corporations such as Barclay's, Bank of America or Morgan Stanley are located just minutes from the building. Nearly all subway lines have stations at or near Times Square, providing rapid transit to all parts of the city.

"This property is perfect for someone who is looking for a unique space that truly stands out," says Neil Foresto. Email Neil@NYR.com or call +1-212.360.7000 ext. 101) to schedule a private tour. The space is ready to move in - just bring your cocktail shaker for drinks on the balcony!