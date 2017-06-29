KNOT Offshore Partners LP advises that its 2017 Annual Meeting will be held on August 9, 2017. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to July 11, 2017. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2017 Annual Meeting will be held at 2 Queen's Cross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire AB15 4YB, United Kingdom at 12:00 p.m. UK time.

