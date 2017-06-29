Technavio market research analysts forecast the global prison management systems marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global prison management systems marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists on-premises prison management systems and cloud-based prison management systems as the two major deployment models, of which the on-premises prison management systems segment accounted for 65% of the market share in 2016.

"Prison management systems help to streamline daily prison operational processes, from intake through release. Prison management systems provide administrators and corrections staff real-time access to critical inmate information. This helps them better evaluate the needs of inmates, improving officer and public safety," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio forenterprise applicationresearch.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global prison management systems market:

Vendor's pricing strategies

Increased adoption of cloud-based prison management software

Innovative upgrades to software

Vendor's pricing strategies

A growing number of prison management systems vendors are adopting value-based pricing models that focus on the needs and perception of the value of law enforcement agencies. The market factors that the customer focus on are ROI, constrained IT budgets, and the ability to opt for free models. The vendor's software pricing is based on varying customer pricing preferences and budgets.

Limited IT budgets and overpriced software have led them to re-evaluate the software pricing and delivery models. Thus, vendors are offering term licensing, software as a service (SaaS), and commercial open source models to be in sync with the changing demands. Varying pricing structures of the prison management systems will increase their adoption among end-users.

Increased adoption of cloud-based prison management software

Cloud systems allow companies to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost effective. Factors that drive the adoption of cloud-based prison management software are limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. These factors enable organizations to focus on developing their core competencies. Cloud-based prison management software enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser without installing and managing application software.

"The growing acceptance of cloud-based prison management software can be associated with its high speed of deployment, flexibility to scale up and down, and lower upfront costs depending on the company's requirements," says Amrita.

Innovative upgrades to software

Prison management systems are designed to help police officers and sheriffs do more than simply store, track, and manage criminal records. These integrated systems allow the officers to use analytics and solve crimes in a shorter period. Vendors such as Tyler Technologies and Spillman Technologies have helped redefine the law enforcement platform. These companies have linked analytics with traditional prison management systems in new ways.

Some of the features of the modern prison management systems are criminal database, accident reporting, interview management, case management, investigation management, court management, crime scene management, dispatching, evidence management, field reporting, incident management, investigative reports, jail management, internal affairs administration, scheduling, and training and certification management.

