

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ABC and South Dakota-based Beef Products Inc. reached a settlement on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit against the TV network's series of news reports on the meat producer's use of lean, finely textured beef product called 'pink slime.'



The terms of the settlement has not been disclosed.



Beef Products had sued ABC in 2012 accusing that ABC's news reports misled consumers into believing that its grounded beef was unsafe as it was not 100% beef and was not nutritious.



Pink Slime is a term used to refer low-cost processed beef trimmings. It is a meat by-product used as a food additive to ground beef and beef-based processed meats as a filler. In the production process, heat and centrifuges remove fat from the meat in beef trimmings. The resulting paste is exposed to ammonia gas or citric acid to kill bacteria. In 2001, the United States Department of Agriculture approved the product for limited human consumption.



ABC News series about 'pink slime' included claims that approximately 70 percent of ground beef sold in U.S. supermarkets contained the additive at that time.



Beef Products were seeking $1.9 billion in damages.



ABC spokeswoman Julie Townsend said 'Although we have concluded that continued litigation of this case is not in the company's interests, we remain committed to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer's right to know about the products they purchase.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX