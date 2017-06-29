sprite-preloader
WKN: A14NH2 ISIN: US0537341093 
29.06.2017 | 00:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Securities Action Filed on Behalf of Avinger, Inc. Shareholders (AVGR)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that securities complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Stock Offering on or about January 30, 2015.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avinger did not have adequate sales and marketing personnel to increase sales of its lumivascular platform products and to commercialize Pantheris; (2) the Company already experienced problems with the robustness of its lumivascular platform devices, including Pantheris; (3) physicians and hospitals were requiring more extensive and comprehensive training and education on the benefits of Avinger's products to convince them to adopt and implement its lumivascular platform products compared to competing products and procedures available in the market; (4) Avinger would not be able to achieve a rapid ramp rate for increased sales of its lumivascular platform; and (5) as a result, the Company was experiencing lower sales and revenues.

If you suffered a loss in Avinger and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/avinger-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE