TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Marret Resource Corp. (TSX: MAR) ("Marret" or the "Company") announces that the Company's shareholders approved all matters submitted by management for their consideration at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 27, 2017 in Toronto.

At the Meeting Barry Allan, John Anderson, Philip Armstrong and David Gluskin were elected as directors of the Company. The shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor. Particulars of each of the above matters are described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 17, 2017, which is available on SEDAR. In addition, Peter Rizakos has been appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Dave Guebert has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, and Mr. Anderson has been appointed as Chairman of the Company.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAME SHARES VOTED FOR % SHARES WITHHELD % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barry Allan 84.65 15.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Anderson 71.23 28.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Philip Armstrong 71.23 28.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Gluskin 70.88 29.12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Marret Resource Corp.

Marret Resource Corp. is currently focused on natural resource lending. The Company's business is primarily directed to investing in public and private debt securities of and making term loans (including bridge and mezzanine debt) to issuers in a broad range of natural resource sectors, including energy, base and precious metals and other commodities, and issuers involved in exploration and development, and may also include financing other resource-related businesses and investing in public and private equity and quasi-equity securities. Marret Asset Management Inc. is the Company's investment manager and is responsible for implementing Marret Resource Corp.'s investment strategy and managing its investment portfolio.

