

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to fall 1.0 percent on month and rise 2.8 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year in April. Sales from large retailers are tipped to fall 0.4 percent on year after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will see June numbers for the business confidence and activity outlook surveys from ANZ; in May, their scores were 14.9 and 38.3, respectively.



Australia will provide June data for new home sales; in May, sales advanced 0.8 percent on month.



Hong Kong will release May data for retail sales; in April, sales eased 0.1 percent on year.



Singapore will see May numbers for producer prices; in April, prices fell 0.6 percent on month and climbed 7.6 percent on year.



