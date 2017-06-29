Technavio market research analysts forecast the global system infrastructure revenue marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006374/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global system infrastructure revenue market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global system infrastructure revenue marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS as the three major segments based on service type, of which SaaS accounted for more than 65% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global system infrastructure revenue market:

Increasing shift toward service-oriented architecture (SOA)

Growing popularity of multi-tenancy services and cloud management platforms

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX model drives the demand for cloud computing solutions

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing shift toward service-oriented architecture (SOA)

Service-oriented architecture (SOA) provides IT framework for companies to manage their IT infrastructure with greater flexibility. It enables organizations to implement cloud-based solutions in a simplified way and takes less time for implementation. Due to the increasing demand for innovative products and services, SMBs require IT frameworks for fast delivery of products and services. SOA solutions offered by IBM help enterprises to connect with their channel partners and stakeholders on an integrated platform. These solutions help organizations to adhere to the regulatory guidelines such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

"The SOA model reduces IT expenditures of organizations and helps in the gradual growth of small businesses. It provides loosely coupled architecture and design applications; and services and codes, which can be reused. The loosely coupled architecture ensures that an application on a cloud does not intersect with other applications," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Growing popularity of multi-tenancy services and cloud management platforms

Cloud computing service providers offer multi-tenancy services that allow numerous customers to use a single set of software applications. The multi-tenancy cloud environment helps organizations to reduce the maintenance cost of IT and achieve economy of scale. The multi-tenancy data architecture provides the latest version of the software and saves the additional cost of upgrading the IT services.

Cloud management platforms (CMPs) are the crucial components of business models. The vendors of cloud services offer numerous types of cloud models. A CMP is a software with multi features and modules, which help in managing cloud environments. It helps to allocate, store, and manage data in the cloud.

"The OpenStack technology is popularly used by organizations to reduce the operational costs. The demand for rapid implementation of software and services drives the adoption of CMPs, as they help in the quick deployment of cloud services," says Amrita.

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX model drives the demand for cloud computing solutions

The shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model drives the demand for cloud computing solutions in various industries. The cloud-based solutions use the pay-per-use pricing model. These solutions use flexible models of deployment such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, which allow customers to build cloud-based infrastructure according to their business requirements. The industrial clients can select from a range of cloud computing services depending on their IT budgets and business requirements. Unlike the on-premise IT infrastructure, there are no fixed upfront costs required for cloud-based deployment models.

Organizations with business units across various geographical locations use cloud-based infrastructure to reduce the TCO (total cost of ownership) of software and hardware. The money saved can be used to invest in new infrastructure and equipment, or to upgrade industrial plants and machinery.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market 2017-2021

Global Cricket Analysis Software Market 2017-2021

Global Language Processing Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006374/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com