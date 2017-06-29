Technavio's latest report on the global blood gas analyzers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global blood gas analyzers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (portable and bench-top) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Blood gas analyzers measure the concentration of hydrogen ions that are useful for measuring the amount of acidity, the pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen present in the blood. Technavio analysts forecast the global blood gas analyzers market to grow to USD 672.75 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global blood gas analyzers market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Ease of use and awareness

Improvement in the healthcare industry

Adoption of standardization and automation across the in-vitro diagnostics industry

Ease of use and awareness

The customary focal research center can just give authentic estimations of corrosive base and ventilation status of the patient, though a state of the art blood gas analyzer offers fast, compact blood vessel blood gas investigation for the purpose of need. The more established frameworks were open analyzers that permitted the healing center to investigate distinct options for the OEMs for obtaining the consumables expected to run the instruments like anodes, reagents, and quality controls (QC).

"The convenience, compactness, and short turnaround time of the point of care gadgets such as blood gas analyzers make them a significant apparatus for overseeing patient oxygenation and ventilation in different clinical settingssays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Improvement in the healthcare industry

Development of innovative technology is important in the healthcare industry as it provides a real-time diagnosis of disease, which will accelerate the patient's treatment process and reduce the number of sudden death cases. Thus, the improvement in healthcare sector requires innovative diagnostic instruments like blood gas analyzers which provide convenient and successful clinical results like Point-of-care testing (POC) which made real change in the blood gas analyzers market. The time aspect is a driving factor for blood gas analyzer since it provides faster results to pave the way for quick treatment to overcome life-threatening diseases. The blood gas analyzer analyzes various other aspects such as lung and kidney analysis of the patient within a minute.

Adoption of standardization and automation across the in-vitro diagnostics industry

The cost cutting in clinical lab fees has led to decreased profit margins, giving rise to a volume based business model. There is also heavy pressure for quality, error-free results, which compels labs to lean toward more automated systems with effective workflow solutions. In the US, laboratories are encouraged for automation due to the heavy influx of patients with insurance coverage.

"Innovations in blood gas analyzer technology in the recent years for providing fast, accurate results have led to a rapid adoption in various disease diagnostics centers. Several research studies have shown that blood gas analyzer technologies have enhanced the analytical and clinical performance characteristics of many blood assayssays Amber.

