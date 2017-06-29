According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global video encoders marketis projected to grow to USD 1.81 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Video Encoders Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global video encoders market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The majority of the demand for video encoders comes from the Americas, which accounted for more than 50% of the market revenue in 2016. EMEA and APAC are also experiencing growth and are expected to grow rapidly in the future.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global video encoders market into the following segments:

Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable

Multiscreen

Post-production

Enterprise

Satellite

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global video encoders market are discussed below:

IPTV and cable

"The global video encoders market by IPTV and cable was the dominant segment in 2016, mainly due to the increasing competition in the IPTV service market. This competition has led to the rising innovation in the marketsays Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer electronics research.

There is also constant pressure on the cable and IPTV providers to deliver more content at attractive prices to retain their subscribers. The encoders are flexible and allow preservation or insertion of essential metadata, while also producing high-quality videos. The use of video encoders is advantageous for the IPTV VOD providers, thus helping the market to grow.

Multiscreen

The global video encoder market by multiscreen is expected to grow to USD 0.37 billion by 2021, due to the increasing use of various types of screens to play videos. Hence, the publishers need to make sure that the videos play on multiscreens. Furthermore, the video encoders used need to be capable of maintaining high video resolutions to satisfy the modern tech savvy consumers.

Currently, the H.264 format has become one of the most popular video compression standards, which enables the users to play the videos on almost all devices, making it a popular choice for the video publishers aiming to maintain their market share in the multiscreen segment.

Post-production

"The global video encoders market by post-production is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. Video encoders have become a crucial part of the post-production of any videosays Ujjwal.

For instance, the Extron VN-Matrix 300 codecs employ the PURE3 codec in the interfacing of the video production equipment. Also, the VN-Matrix 300 codec is used to interface with a local area network that is used to deliver the audio and video streams. The compression of the video and use of control on the bit rate helps in maintaining the quality of the images while being transmitted.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell Security

