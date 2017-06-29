

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NBC Sports announced the launch of 'Premier League Pass', a new program from the network that will stream English soccer league's 130 games exclusively to paying subscribers next season online.



The network has announced that the new service will be available for $49.99 per year, which will include 130 matches and access to match replays and additional Premier League content produced by the NBC and by the league itself.



Meanwhile, the number of games available on television will be unchanged.



'There are a lot of cord-cutters and cord-nevers out there,' NBC Sports president of programming Jon Miller told Goal.com. 'It's a chance to put product out there for those people who love the Premier League but don't necessarily have cable subscriptions.'



Premier League Pass will be available through NBC Sports Gold service. The service is available through Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online.



At least three matches per Premier League club will be available as a live stream exclusively on Premier League Pass.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX