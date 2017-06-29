

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in April.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 2.0 percent - again missing expectations for 2.6 percent after advancing 3.2 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers fell 0.6 percent on year versus forecasts for -0.5 percent after climbing 1.1 percent a month earlier.



