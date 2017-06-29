

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau, although it is figures to bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following comments from ECB President Mario Draghi. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and properties, while the oil companies came in mixed.



For the day, the index dropped 18.00 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,173.20 after trading between 3,170.79 and 3,193.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 15.17 points or 0.80 percent to end at 1,883.37.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.39 percent, Bank of China added 0.27 percent, Vanke skidded 2.11 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.11 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) picked up 0.17 percent and Zijin Mining collected 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm thanks to bargain hunting, ECB news and a bounce in crude oil prices.



The Dow added 143.95 points or 0.7 percent to 21,454.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 87.79 points or 1.4 percent to 6,234.41 and the S&P was up 21.31 points or 0.9 percent to 2,440.69.



Traders reacted to reports that markets misjudged a speech by Draghi that was intended to strike a balance between recognizing the currency bloc's economic strength and warning that monetary support is still needed.



The euro rallied as Draghi's remarks were initially seen as signaling that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as data showed a significant drop in gasoline stockpiles. August WTI oil added 50 cents or 1.1 percent to $44.74/bbl, moving further from a recent yearly low.



