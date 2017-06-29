

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Board did not object to the planned capital actions requested by Citigroup Inc.(C) as part of the 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, Citigroup said.



The planned capital actions include an increase of Citi's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.32 per share, as well as a common stock repurchase program of up to $15.6 billion during the four quarters starting in the third quarter of 2017. These planned capital actions total $18.9 billion over the next four quarters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX