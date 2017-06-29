

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before underwriting discounts. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2017, under the ticker symbol 'APRN.'



The offering is expected to close on July 5, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Blue Apron has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.50 million shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



