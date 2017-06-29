

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) announced that the Federal Reserve Board has completed its 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review or 'CCAR' and did not object to Capital One's proposed capital plan.



As a condition to not objecting to the company's capital plan, the Federal Reserve Board is requiring the company to resubmit its capital plan by December 28, 2017 to address certain weaknesses in its capital planning process. If the Federal Reserve Board objects to the resubmitted capital plan, it may restrict subsequent capital distributions.



The company expects to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, subject to approval by its Board of Directors. In addition, the company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1.85 billion of shares of the company's common stock beginning in the third quarter of 2017 through the end of the second quarter of 2018.



