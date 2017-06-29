

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market rebounded on Thursday from the previous session's losses, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 98.63 points or 0.49 percent to 20,229.04, off a high of 20,266.59 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Toshiba is losing almost 6 percent after the company said Wednesday it filed a $1 billion lawsuit against its joint venture partner Western Digital, accusing the U.S. hard-drive maker of interfering with the sale process of Toshiba's flash memory chip unit. Toshiba had expected to announce a deal by Wednesday, the day of its annual shareholders meeting, for sale of the unit to a Japanese-led consortium.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.1 percent and Honda is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by almost 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is unchanged.



Among the other major gainers, J Front Retailing is rising more than 10 percent, while Hitachi Construction Machinery and Nitto Denko are gaining more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Minebea Mitsumi and Kuraray Co. are down almost 2 percent each.



On the economic front, retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Thursday. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, partly due to bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following yesterday's weakness. Traders were also reacting to reports European Central Bank officials think the markets misjudged a speech by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The Dow climbed 143.95 points or 0.7 percent to 21,454.61, the Nasdaq jumped 87.79 points or 1.4 percent to 6,234.41 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.31 points or 0.9 percent to 2,440.69.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as U.S. government data showed a significant drop in gasoline stockpiles. August WTI oil gained $0.50 or 1.1 percent to settle at $44.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, moving further from a recent yearly low.



