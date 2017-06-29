Leading Edge Radio Network: Panama Papers and the Revelations of Lopag Trust Reg

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / The Panama Papers consist of 11.5 million leaked financial documents that provided information on 214,488 offshore entities.[[i]][[ii]] The documentation was leaked from Mossack Fonseca who provided legal and corporate service to clients. [[iii]] An unknown person leaked the documents to the German Journalist Bastian Obermayer and it has been providing revelations ever since.[[iv]]

Is Lopag Trust Reg one of the missing links to identifying who is really facilitating crime and terrorism by hiding their client's money? The Lopag Trust Reg. is important because it expose how some trustees put ethics on hold in order to increase return on investments. The Lopag Trust Reg, based out of Liechtenstein, continues to raise suspicion based on the number of known people of power connected to it. Here is a list of the names of the individuals and groups that are connected to this trust: Russian Oligarchy, Qatar Royal Family and Hosni Mubarak.[[v]]

Connections regarding any single entity raise suspicion; therefore, all of the connections elevate it to a new level of concern as seen in the investigation that the Indian Government opened on the Lopag Trust.[[vi]] [[vii]] The surprise deals with where these individuals are doing with the money that is hidden by the Lopag Trust Reg.[[viii]] According to numerous sources, the money was used for a number of actions that range from providing financial support to terrorism (Qatar Royal Family), facilitation of hiding funds while Russia was under sanctions (Russian Oligarchy), support to known Russian (Russian Oligarchy) criminal underground and weapons negotiations (Hosni Mubarak).

What new revaluation will come out next? The Panama Papers continue to provide insight into the unknown of how money was and still is being laundered for all types of individuals, companies, organization and governments.[[ix]] The Lopag Trust Reg. is one of many Trust within the Panama Papers. This is an example of how connecting the dots bring to light what is below the surface level of understanding on these topics.

