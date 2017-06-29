

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and higher commodity prices. Investors are also digesting comments from major central banks that indicate interest rates may be heading higher.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Wednesday that monetary stimulus may need to be withdrawn to some extent in future, implying interest rates may be raised. In addition, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told CNBC that previous rate cuts 'have done their job.'



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and firmer commodity prices. Stocks are higher across the board.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 42.40 points or 0.74 percent to 5,798.10, off a high of 5,807.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.00 points or 0.69 percent to 5,836.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are all rising almost 2 percent each.



Gold miners are also higher. Newcrest Mining is rising 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up more than 2 percent.



Oil stocks are also gaining after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is advancing 1 percent, while Santos and Oil Search are rising more than 2 percent each.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are advancing in a range of 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent.



Cabcharge has sold its 49 percent stake in UK's CityFleet Networks to its joint venture partner ComfortDelGro for 7.9 million pounds, or A$13.4 million. The taxi payment system company's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



REA Group said it expects to incur a non-cash impairment charge of about A$180 million in its full-year results due to weak market conditions in Asia. The News Corp-controlled group's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid higher commodity prices. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7644, up from US$0.7597 on Wednesday.



In economic news, Australia will provide June data for new home sales today.



The Japanese market rebounded from the previous session's losses, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 98.63 points or 0.49 percent to 20,229.04, off a high of 20,266.59 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Toshiba is losing almost 6 percent after the company said Wednesday it filed a $1 billion lawsuit against its joint venture partner Western Digital, accusing the U.S. hard-drive maker of interfering with the sale process of Toshiba's flash memory chip unit.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.1 percent and Honda is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by almost 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is unchanged.



Among the other major gainers, J Front Retailing is rising more than 10 percent, while Hitachi Construction Machinery and Nitto Denko are gaining more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Minebea Mitsumi and Kuraray Co. are down almost 2 percent each.



On the economic front, retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Thursday. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also in positive territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, partly due to bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following yesterday's weakness. Traders were also reacting to reports European Central Bank officials think the markets misjudged a speech by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The Dow climbed 143.95 points or 0.7 percent to 21,454.61, the Nasdaq jumped 87.79 points or 1.4 percent to 6,234.41 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.31 points or 0.9 percent to 2,440.69.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as U.S. government data showed a significant drop in gasoline stockpiles. August WTI oil gained $0.50 or 1.1 percent to settle at $44.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, moving further from a recent yearly low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX