ZTE Announces 5G Integrated Solution to Drive 5G Commercialization

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the availability of 5G integrated solution, a comprehensive suite of solution for 5G wireless access, core network and bearer network to help operators fast-track 5G commercial network deployments.

ZTE's 5G integrated solution, which uses a fully cloud-based network architecture design, provides customers with integrated 5G network infrastructure to drive service and business model innovations, and will offer support for 5G industry standards as they evolve. The release of the 5G integrated solution coincided with the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 conference this week.

Enabling new services for business value

The network slicing function included in ZTE's 5G integrated solution supports multiple services and application scenarios, and is able to adapt to a wide-range of business models for operators and industrial verticals. The closed-loop application development and operation system based on DevOps facilitates rapid service release and deployment, enabling operators to accelerate service innovations and business growth.

The flexible cloud architecture of ZTE's 5G integrated solution enables operators to build open networks with wireless access, core network and bearer network all based on SDN architecture, enabling operators to generate new value from their operations.

Flexible architecture inspiriting network value

The industry-leading 5G RAN solution of ZTE supports the integration of all bands and multiple access modes, and promotes multi-network operations to adapt to a variety of applications of 5G networks. The Cloud ServCore core network is based on cloud native service architecture, with user-defined network functions and capabilities to meet the needs of development, testing, release and constant iterations. ZTE's 5G Flexhaul bearer network provides flexible and large capacity for the transmission with ultra-low latency and SDN-based dynamic network resources adjustment, which are required by a flexible, efficient and unified future-proof 5G bearer networks.

Smooth evolution protecting investment value

ZTE's 5G integrated solution facilitates smooth evolution from 4G to 5G to protect operators' investment in existing networks. ZTE's industry-leading Pre5G Massive MIMO solution uses key 5G technologies in existing 4G networks, and supports smooth software upgrade to 5G. The future-proof technology architecture and universal hardware platform of Cloud RAN and Cloud Works further guarantee support for true 5G standards as they evolve.

As a global leader in the research and development of 5G network, ZTE is driving next-generation network innovations that combine world-class technology with deep understanding of the business needs of operators. ZTE is committed to be an industry-leader in development of 5G technologies, including innovative new concepts, technologies and architecture, in addition to driving faster 5G commercialization through comprehensive validation and testing. ZTE embraces partnerships and collaboration with upstream and downstream technology developers to accelerate the onset of the 5G era.

