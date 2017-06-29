

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.1419 against the U.S. dollar, a 14-month high of 128.13 against the yen and a 5-week high of 1.0928 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1376, 127.79 and 1.0918, respectively.



Against the pound, the euro advanced to 0.8808 from an early low of 0.8791.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the greenback, 129.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the franc and 0.89 against the pound.



