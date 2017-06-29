

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved in June after weakening in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer confidence index rose to 7.2 in June from 6.1 in May. In April, the score was 8.3.



In June, entrepreneurs in the industry were mostly positive about their order books and production in the next three months. Meanwhile, their opinions on stocks of finished goods barely changed.



Producers in the textile clothing and leather industry were the most positive, followed by the wood and construction industry.



