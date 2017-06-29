Distribution agreements signed in Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Australia and New Zealand, for its mobile diabetes management system

Australian reimbursement code received

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV:EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today announces the signature of several distribution agreements covering six new markets to make its mobile diabetes management system available internationally.

Cellnovo has signed an agreement with Novalab Ibérica SAU for the distribution of the Cellnovo System in Spain. Novalab Iberica, a subsidiary of Air Liquide Healthcare, is a leading medical devices distributor offering solutions for diabetes patients. The process for registration to allow commercialisation in Spain is underway with the national authorities, and the Company anticipates its first commercial sales by the end of 2017. Cellnovo will be the first micro-pump available in Spain.

In Australia and New Zealand, a distribution agreement has been signed with Medical Specialties Australasia (MSA), a leading medical device distributor that provides products to hospitals, private practice and individual consumers in Australia and New Zealand. MSA was the first to market insulin pumps in Australia, where there are over 100,000 people living with Type 1 diabetes.

The Company also announces that the Australian Government Department of Health has listed the Cellnovo System on its Prostheses List, which allows the Cellnovo System to qualify for reimbursement within the Australian healthcare system. Obtaining the Australian reimbursement code is a key step in allowing Cellnovo to enter the Australian market later this year with support from MSA. An official launch is planned for the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Australian Diabetes Society and the Australian Diabetes Educators Association in Perth, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

In Greece and Cyprus, the Company has signed distribution agreements with Insulin Pump Hellas and commercialisation of the Cellnovo System has begun.

In Israel, Cellnovo has entered into a distribution agreement with DYN Diagnostics Ltd. The Israeli distributor has received regulatory authorisation to launch the Cellnovo System and has started the reimbursement process with local health authorities.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented "We continue to build our international network of distribution partners in markets where there is a clear demand for our unique insulin pump. In addition to Italy and The Netherlands, where Cellnovo already has distribution agreements in place with VitalAire, a subsidiary of Air Liquide Healthcare, we have added six new markets, most notably Spain, which is a significant business opportunity for us and which will facilitate access to markets in South America. We are pleased to be able to leverage the strength of well-established players in these additional markets and we look forward to continuing to expand upon this strong base as the year progresses."

About Cellnovo

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

For further information please visit www.cellnovo.com

About the Cellnovo Diabetes Management System

Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections with drop-by-drop precision, whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

