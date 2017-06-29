HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 29 June 2017 at 8:00 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS BY SUPPLYING A CARE HOME FOR ATTENDO



Honkarakenne has concluded an agreement on the construction of a care home for 30 elderly residents for Attendo as a design and build contract. The care home, to be located in Ruovesi, will have a log structure and a gross floor area of approximately 1200 square meters. The company responsible for the architectural design of the care home is HIMLA architects and the company responsible for care taking services is Attendo. The construction of the care home will begin in autumn 2017, and the value of the contract, including VAT, is 3.3 million euros. The contract will be recorded in the net sales of Honkarakenne in 2017 and 2018.



The President and CEO of Honkarakenne, Mr. Marko Saarelainen, comments the contract as follows: "This is a significant contract for Honkarakenne, and will strengthen our position in the care construction sector. For the health care and special care services provider Attendo, the building will be the first of its kind made of logs. The studies show that solid wood log walls have a positive effect on blood pressure and stress. In order to ensure a good indoor air quality, it is our goal for the future to carry responsibility for the quality of a construction contract and be involved in the development of contract solutions for the professional construction sector."



The Communications and Public Relations Director of Attendo, Mr. Lauri Korkeaoja, comments the contract as follows: " With regards to care homes, log construction is a new approach, but for many elderly people, log is a familiar and cosy building material. We choose our cooperation partners carefully, and special competencies are required from our partners in care home operations. Honkarakenne is a valued and trusted operator in the log construction sector, so we feel confident in embarking on such a pioneering project with them."



