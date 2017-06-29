Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, June 29, 2017 - Fujitsu today announced that it has received an order from the Cabinet Secretariat's National Strategy Office of Information and Communications Technology to contribute to the project: "Creating an AI-Based Multi-Database Search and Best-Response Suggestion System (Research Study on Increasing Usability of Data Catalog Sites)," which will promote the use of open data held by the national or regional public organizations . This study will run through until December 22, 2017.Using the artificial intelligence technology of Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, this study will develop a test system that can laterally search for data across multiple systems, learning the search history of the user and suggesting the most appropriate response. This will then be put into a trial to determine how effectively AI can function to search laterally across databases, resulting in a proposal to the Strategy Office of Information and Communications Technology for implementation.In this research, Fujitsu will assist in the government's endeavor to leverage open data to strengthen industrial competitiveness and enhance convenience.BackgroundBased on the "Open Government Data Strategy" adopted in July 2012, the Japanese government has encouraged efforts by national and regional public organizations to publish their data in formats that are exceptionally readable by machines and that enable secondary uses. The government also is working to develop an environmental framework, having created data.go.jp, a catalog site summarizing open data held by the government, and formulated the Government of Japan Standard Terms of Use 2.0 which sets out usage rules with regard to homepage contents. In addition, under Open Data 2.0 (formulated May 2016), which seeks to carry on this basic stance and promote issue-solving open data, the government has stated that it seeks to standardize data links between different databases and examine easy-to-use interfaces, and make efforts to promote the use of open data.The government aims to revitalize the economy by making open data, such as population statistics, industry compositions, and geographic data held by national and regional public organizations, more accessible. At that same time, the government aims to contribute to strengthened industrial competitiveness and enhance convenience by providing useful information to the public and entrepreneurs with regard to issues and problem awareness.About the StudyThe open data currently held by national and regional public organizations is disclosed through a diverse range of sites and exist in numerous file formats with a variety of terminology. This makes it challenging to leverage this data in a lateral manner.This research will function to develop a test system that can search for required data across three databases including data.go.jp (the national government's data catalog site), e-stat (the Portal site of Official Statistics of Japan), and RESAS (Regional Economy and Society Analyzing System). Accordingly, the system will suggest the most appropriate data. The company will then conduct trials to determine the system's usefulness and investigate its issues, while making a proposal for systemization.About the Test SystemUsing Zinrai, Fujitsu's AI technology, the system will execute searches across multiple open data held by the government, relating texts that have the same meaning but different terms.Zinrai will also be used to interpret natural-language queries from users based on the browsing history from past search results, in order to present the most appropriate response to a given query.Quick and cost effective research will also be possible, as the test system can be constructed on the public cloud service Fujitsu Cloud Service K5.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.