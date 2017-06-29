

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 1-year low of 1.1419 against the euro, nearly an 8-month low of 0.9561 against the Swiss franc and a 3-week low of 1.2975 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1376, 0.9597 and 1.2922, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback dropped to 112.16 from yesterday's closing value of 112.33.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 0.94 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound and 108.00 against the yen.



