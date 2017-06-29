

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 15-month lows of 128.13 against the euro and 117.36 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 127.79 and 117.03, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 145.49 from yesterday's closing value of 145.17.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 129.00 against the euro, 118.00 against the franc and 148.00 against the pound.



