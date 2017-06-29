sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,98 Euro		-0,782
-0,96 %
WKN: 863060 ISIN: US9581021055 Ticker-Symbol: WDC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,30
82,60
08:07
82,37
82,66
08:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION80,98-0,96 %