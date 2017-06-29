Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, June 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that it has delivered five Outlander PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and five i-MiEV electric vehicles to the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), along with four electric vehicle quick charger units.Representatives from the Philippine government and guests attended the delivery ceremony held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The vehicles will be utilized by the DENR and other government agencies for business use.The deliveries form part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February between MMC and DENR regarding a joint study into environmental load reduction using electric technologies used in two of MMC's environment-friendly models, the Outlander PHEV and i-MiEV.MMC plans on reaching out to institutions including government administrations, universities, and electric companies to join the project, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions and traffic congestion in the Philippines.Osamu Masuko, CEO of MMC, said: "The delivery of these vehicles and charger units is a vote of confidence in the electric technologies of Mitsubishi Motors. We are pleased to be playing our part in helping reducing emissions in partnership with the DENR in the Philippines."The presentation ceremony coincided with the first ASEAN Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Summit (hosted by BOI(1), CAMPI(2), eVAP(3), and MERALCO(4)), a two-day event held from June 29th to June 30th. The inaugural summit theme is "Strengthening Partnerships for Greener Transport in ASEAN and Beyond."Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)(5), MMC's sole manufacturer and distributor in the country, is participating in the event as a member of CAMPI and is exhibiting Outlander PHEV and i-MiEV.(1) Philippine Board of Investments(2) Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.(3) Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines(4) Manila Electric Company(5) Outline of MMPCEstablished: Feb. 1963Headquarters / Plant: Santa Rosa, Laguna Province (45km southeast of Manila)Capital: 1.64 billion PHPScope of operations: Production and sales of MMC vehiclesRepresentative: Yoshiaki Kato, President and CEOStockholders: MMC 51%, Sojitz Corporation 49%Annual production capacity: 50,000 unitsSite area: 21.4 hectaresNumber of employees: Approx. 1,500 employees (as of May 2017)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.