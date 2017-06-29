

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 0.7665 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-month high of 86.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7638 and 85.79, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 1.4875 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4881.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 1.0467 and 0.9984 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0457 and 0.9963, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.02 against the loonie.



