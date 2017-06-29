Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for May 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.May 2017 Resultshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota62917Table1.jpgMay 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in two monthsDaihatsu- Thirteenth consecutive month of increaseHino- First decrease in four monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Seventh consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 2,629 units (11.8 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,132 units (27.6 percent increase)- 48.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.9 percentage point increase)- 31.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.2 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Second consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,400 units (21.0 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase- 34.4 percent share of minivehicle market (1.2 percentage point decrease)Hino- Decreased- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,000 units (17.0 percent decrease); 34.1 percent share of the truck(1) market (4.6 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Seventh consecutive month of increase- 45.6 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.04 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and AfricaDaihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Asia, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in two months and a record high for May; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and AustraliaDaihatsu- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Fourteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months and a record high for May(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported truckshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota62917Table2.jpgAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.