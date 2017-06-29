Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for May 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
May 2017 Results
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota62917Table1.jpg
May 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in two months
Daihatsu
- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase
Hino
- First decrease in four months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Second consecutive month of increase
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 2,629 units (11.8 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,132 units (27.6 percent increase)
- 48.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.9 percentage point increase)
- 31.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.2 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Second consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,400 units (21.0 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase
- 34.4 percent share of minivehicle market (1.2 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- Decreased
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,000 units (17.0 percent decrease); 34.1 percent share of the truck(1) market (4.6 percentage point decrease)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
- 45.6 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.04 percentage point decrease)
Exports
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa
Daihatsu
- There were no exports for Daihatsu.
Hino
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Second consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First increase in two months and a record high for May; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australia
Daihatsu
- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Fourteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in two months and a record high for May
(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota62917Table2.jpg
