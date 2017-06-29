

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the European Commission approved expanding the use of Zykadia or ceritinib to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive.



Approval follows a positive opinion granted in May by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), and is applicable to all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway.



The first-line approval of Zykadia is based on results from an open-label, randomized, multicenter, global, Phase III trial, ASCEND-4. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a 45% reduction in the risk of disease progression in the Zykadia arm, compared to the chemotherapy arm (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.55 [95% confidence interval (CI): 0.42, 0.73; one-sided p value <0.0001])[1]. Patients treated with first-line Zykadia had a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 16.6 months (95% CI: 12.6, 27.2), compared to 8.1 months(95% CI: 5.8, 11.1) for patients treated with standard first-line pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy with pemetrexed maintenance.



Overall intracranial response rate (OIRR) in patients with measurable brain metastases at baseline and at least one post-baseline assessment was 72.7% (95% CI: 49.8, 89.3; n = 22) for patients treated with Zykadia, versus 27.3% (95% CI:10.7, 50.2; n = 22) for patients treated with chemotherapy[1]. The whole body overall response rate (ORR) was 72.5% (95% CI: 65.5, 78.7; n = 189) in patients treated with Zykadia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX