

The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-1/2-month high of 82.26 against the yen and a 2-day high of 0.7332 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 82.04 and 0.7304, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5542 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5573.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.51 against the euro.



