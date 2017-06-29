Hangzhou wins Golden Chair Award for the Most Attractive MICE City Destination

BEIJING, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th China MICE Golden Chair Awards (2016/2017) ceremony was successfully held in Beijing recently. The event, hosted by MICE magazine, China's leading high-end conference and incentive travel publication, attracted representatives from the hospitality, tourism, aviation and conference sectors as well as industry associations, business leaders, and journalists.

The Golden Chair Awards, the earliest and most authoritative award of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry, highlights the importance of MICE in China.

On the back of the city's rapid development in the MICE sector, Hangzhou became the proud recipient of the Most Attractive MICE City Destination honor.

Hangzhou-based The Dragon hotel wins Best Conference Hotel award

As one of top-class five-star hotels in China's Zhejiang province, Hangzhou-based The Dragon hotel is the world's first smart hotel featuring a comprehensive high-tech intelligent system.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Golden Chair Awards has achieved wide brand recognition and is increasingly being seen as the most authoritative judge of performance across the MICE sector, with more and more firms competing for the coveted awards. The 2017 event saw 104 awards across 18 categories being presented. Judges selected winners across the 18 categories in accordance with established standards concerning their software and hardware infrastructure as well as their comprehensive performance over the past year, taking into account readers' comments as well as review by an expert committee based on principles of professionalism, authoritativeness and fairness.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528842/Hangzhou_MICE_award.jpg