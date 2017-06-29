SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

ProPhotonix Celebrates 15 years Supporting Leading Suppliers of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has now been working with leading automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems suppliers for 15 years. The Company's compact LED lights are integrated in a number of market leading systems.

ANPR systems combine lighting, cameras and software to capture the number/ license plate details on vehicles through optical character recognition (OCR). The number can then be compared to a database. These systems are used in a wide array of law enforcement applications as well as parking, road tolling and journey time measurement applications.

Although first introduced in 1979 for stolen vehicle detection in the UK, ANPR systems came to prominence in the 2000's with the implementation of the congestion charge in London and installation of the Ring of Steel around the City of London. Countries around the world have rapidly adopted this technology with the global market for these systems now expected to reach $1.11 billion by 2020*.

Illumination is critical in ANPR applications as inadequate lighting will result in reduced accuracy of the system. Key considerations in the illumination include wavelength, form factor intensity, and lifetime. Wavelength is typically in the infrared range, invisible to the human eye, which creates high quality images from the retro-reflective coatings on the plates. Current systems are incorporating a variety of wavelengths to expand the capability of such systems including High Definition color recognition. In some cases, multispectral illuminators are used to allow for this advanced capability; both OCR and color identification. In mobile and covert applications, the size or form factor of illumination is critical. A compact solution allows the light to be positioned closer to the camera which reduces the overall size of the system.

ANPR systems typically operate at a significant working distance from the target requiring a high level of intensity to provide adequate illumination. In many applications ANPR systems are used at height where replacement of illumination would be difficult and hazardous. The long lifetime provided by LED lights are ideally suited to these applications.

ProPhotonix is a pioneer in Chip-on-Board LED technology (COB), an LED packaging method in which bare LED chips are placed in direct contact with a thermally efficient substrate. This method allows the individual LED chips to be placed in a much smaller area than other methods providing increased intensity and uniformity in a compact form factor. As ProPhotonix works with individual LED chips, the Company has the ability to work with any commercially available wavelength as well as multi-wavelength lights.

Simon Stanley, Managing Director, ProPhotonix (IRL) Ltd., said - "Chip-on-Board LED technology is ideally suited for use in LED lights for ANPR applications. ProPhotonix' expertise in COB technology, combined with its engineering resources, sets the Company apart as a leader in this market. We are pleased to work with many of the world's leading providers of ANPR systems."

For more information, visit: http://www.prophotonix.com/applications/security-and-transport/ANPR.aspx

*Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market 2017 - 2021, Technavio

Enquiries: sales@prophotonix.com

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

