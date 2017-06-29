ONGAR, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- InvestorsHub (OTC PINK: IHUBY) announces that the premier issue of CannaInvestors Hub Magazine is available now.

The free monthly digital magazine provides readers with an exclusive focus on cannabis finance and market trends, and delivers unique insight into publicly-traded and privately-held cannabis companies through its in-depth articles, company profiles and interviews. It is available to download here: https://joom.ag/P2EW

Targeted at the global retail investor community, CannaInvestors Hub Magazine informs and educates readers about this burgeoning industry sector. The first issue includes company profiles on cannabis companies such as: HelloMD, mCig, Inc. (USOTC:MCIG), AusCann Group Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:AC8), Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (USOTC:NDEV), Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (USOTC:NSPDF) and AEssenseGrows, and a list of the Top 25 Cannabis Stocks for long-term and short-term investors.

The free-to-download publication, published by CANNAINVESTOR Magazine www.cannainvestormag.com, is being marketed globally via the InvestorsHub and ADVFN websites.

"InvestorsHub has almost 200 active message boards dedicated to cannabis stocks. There is a huge investor appetite for marijuana stocks and we're seeing this continue to accelerate," said Michael Hannigan of InvestorsHub. "CannaInvestors Hub Magazine is a key resource for this market and will give investors the inside track on the industry."

The magazine launches ahead of the MJAC2017 InvestorsHub International Cannabis Conference taking place in Los Angeles later this year: www.mjac2017.com

About InvestorsHub

InvestorsHub ("iHub", as we call it) is a leading online investment community website built to provide a forum for serious investors to gather and share market insights in a dynamic environment using an advanced discussion platform. The site is designed to be clean and simple, allowing you to get the real-time market information you need, quickly and easily.

The site has 2.4 million unique visitors per month generating 65 million monthly page impressions.

About MJAC 2017 InvestorsHub International Cannabis Conference

MJAC is the premier cannabis conference for retail investors brought to you by InvestorsHub. A live two day cannabis investing symposium with cannabis industry exhibitors, key note and guest speakers, industry expert panels and educational workshops.

Join us at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, September 1st & 2nd 2017

