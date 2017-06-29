EchoStar Mobile Joins European Space Agency and Space Industry Leaders in Promoting 5G Across Europe

Joint Initiative Designed to Accelerate Development of 5G in Europe

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), today announced that it is joining the European Space Agency (ESA) and other space industry leaders in a joint effort to develop and promote 5G services, and to demonstrate the value that the satellite industry can bring to the acceleration of 5G throughout Europe.

This initiative, designed for implementation starting in 2018, will include 5G trials focused on satellite capabilities in sectors such as transport, media, entertainment, public safety as well as application development, standardization, integration with public networks and interoperability.

"We are very pleased to be joining this coalition of space industry technology leaders to help move forward the development and implementation of 5G services designed to enhance the future of all Europeans," said Chris Britton, managing director of EchoStar Mobile. "The future holds a variety of opportunities for all of us to contribute to the enhancement of advanced communications services over satellite to governments, industries and the public at large in Europe. Working together, we can make it happen and make a difference."

"All of these efforts are designed to support the European Union in its initiatives to bring ubiquitous coverage and enhanced services throughout Europe," added Britton. "EchoStar Mobile is excited to be an integral part of this coalition and is eager to begin moving things forward in a dynamic way."

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 22 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Slovenia is an Associate Member.

ESA has established formal cooperation with six Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with EUMETSAT for the development of meteorological missions.

ESA develops the launchers, spacecraft and ground facilities needed to keep Europe at the forefront of global space activities.

Today, it develops and launches satellites for Earth observation, navigation, telecommunications and astronomy, sends probes to the far reaches of the Solar System and cooperates in the human exploration of space. ESA also has a strong applications programme developing services in the Earth observation, navigation and telecommunications domain.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int

