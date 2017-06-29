Jolywood Launches the Testing Standard of Bifacial Cell Jointly with TUV NORD and CPVT

WUXI, China, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd (Jolywood), a leader in the research and development, production, and marketing of N-type Bifacial Solar Products has linked up with TUV NORD and the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT) to establish a preliminary testing standard for bifacial solar products.

The N-type bifacial solar cells feature on no LID, strong weak illumination response, lower temperature coefficient and degradation etc. With these natural features and the additional power generation from the rare side, Jolywood N-type Bifacial products are more efficient overall than P-perc facial modules. But there has previously been no uniform testing standard for these products.

Testing is problematic and urgently needs to be addressed, not least because there are significant differences between buyers and sellers in determining power calibration, which seriously restricts the commercialization of the product, but also because the ultimate nominal value of the bifacial module power will directly affect the system design of the terminal power station.

Jolywood, TUV NORD and the CPVT held the "Seminar on Test Methods of Bifacial Solar Cell Modules" in Wuxi, China to tackle the problem. Based on long-term outdoor testing, laboratory research validation and collection of data, the I-V test method was preliminarily confirmed after discussions on bifacial solar cell modules, including test conditions, test methods and processes, nominal requirements for module nameplates, test reports and other relevant elements. At the same time, the corresponding recommended values of the standard have also been proposed in accordance with different installation sites.

Liu Yong, CEO of Jolywood Solar Technology said: "This a significant step forward for Jolywood. We expect it to bring commercial success. Jolywood is committed to promoting further cost-cutting in the breakthrough technology and its large-scale application in order to inject new momentum into theindustry "

About Jolywood (TaiZhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co Ltd is dedicated to the development and large-scale manufacturing of N-type monocrystalline bifacial solar cells. It has built up the production line for the world's largest 2.1GW N-type monocrystalline bifacial solar cells and a 5,600 square meter solar cell research and development center. Its parent company Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co ltd (SZ300393), founded in 2008, succeeded in a listing on the growth enterprise market in 2014 as the world's largest professional manufacturer of photovoltaic back panels.

About TUV NORD

TUV NORD Group is a leading global technology provider for evaluating safety, performance and quality of photovoltaic products in 16 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, North America and South America.

About CPVT

CPVT is China's first national-level statutory photovoltaic product inspection institution approved by AQSIQ. The Center laboratory has been recognized by the CB laboratory of the IEC Conformity Assessment for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components and the national laboratory CNAS.