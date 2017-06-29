HNA Group Begins First Year as Title Sponsor of HNA Open de France

Tournament to Run from 29 June to 2 July at Le Golf National

PARIS, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, today announced the start of the HNA Open de France. The opening marks the first year that HNA Group is serving as title sponsor for the tournament, as part of a five-year commitment.

Chen Wenli, Vice Chairman of HNA Group, said, "We are excited to kick-off the HNA Open de France and to support this iconic sporting event. With HNA Group's commitment, the Open de France is now part of the Rolex Series, marking an important new milestone for a tournament that has a rich history and an even brighter future. From our terrific start this year, with a competition field comprised of professional golfers from around the world, we hope over the next five years to strengthen the position and stature of this premier tournament both in Europe and worldwide even further. We couldn't be more proud to have the opportunity to support this great game while introducing even more consumers and partners to HNA's leading travel and tourism businesses."

Mr. Wenli continued, "The HNA Open de France is the cornerstone of our Paris International Week, which recognizes our global commitment to bringing people together. This partnership will also enable us to grow our brand awareness across a wide consumer audience in connection with a prestigious event and further showcase our tourism and travel assets in one of the world's great travel destinations -- France. We are pleased to be together here in Paris and look forward to enjoying the tournament over the coming days."

The HNA Open de France will run from 29 June to 2 July at Le Golf National in Paris. Tickets are available for purchase at opendefrance.europeantour.com.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, over $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across America, Europe and Asia. HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services. HNA operates and invests in nearly 3,200 hotels with over 380,000 rooms across major markets, and has 1,250 aircraft carrying nearly 100 million passengers to 270 cities worldwide. HNA's Logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance. In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services.

