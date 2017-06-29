Aegon Completes Sale of Majority of US Run-Off Businesses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegon has successfully completed its transaction with Wilton Re to divest its two largest US run-off businesses, the payout annuity business and the Bank Owned / Corporate Owned Life Insurance business (BOLI/COLI). The transaction is consistent with the company's stated strategic objective to reduce the amount of capital allocated to its run-off businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aegon's Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure USD 14 billion of liabilities to affiliates of Wilton Re US Holding Inc. The transaction and related management actions are expected to result in a capital release of approximately USD 700 million (EUR 630 million) in 2017.

The capital released is expected to be upstreamed during the second half of 2017 to the holding, which will improve Transamerica's return on capital by approximately 60 basis points, and is estimated to improve Aegon's Group Solvency II ratio by approximately 6%-points.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years - to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

About Wilton Re

Wilton Re is a leading provider of In Force Solutions. Focusing on the North American life insurance market. The company provides risk capital and related services including M&A. Our administrative capabilities provide the industry with efficient and effective runoff management of legacy blocks of life insurance and annuity contracts.

The company also partners with companies to implement new business strategies for middle-market sales, with an emphasis on worksite, senior market and simplified term products. Wilton Re offers fully customized solutions that include private labeling with supporting delivery and administrative systems.

Wilton Re is committed to creating solutions that enhance value for our clients, their policyholders and shareholders. Our approach is centered on building lasting relationships with our business partners and sharing resources, industry knowledge and experience in an open, transparent manner.

To find out more about our group of companies, please go to http://www.wiltonre.com, http://www.texaslife.com and http://www.ivari.ca

