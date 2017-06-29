Stockholm, 2017-06-29 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PledPharma announces today that Christian Sonesson has been appointed to the newly created position as Vice President Product Strategy and Development. He will lead the continued development program of the company's drug candidate PledOx ®, as well as being responsible for the design of pricing strategies, initial market positioning and expansion of potential indications.



"We are pleased to welcome Christian Sonesson to PledPharma. The appointment is an important part of the work to further strengthen the organization prior to the completion of the remaining clinical studies and the parallel preparations for a successful commercialization of the company's most advanced project, PledOx®, a potentially new drug for preventing nerve damage caused by chemotherapy treatment", said PledPharmas CEO, Nicklas Westerholm.



Christian Sonesson holds an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and a PhD in Biostatistics from the University of Gothenburg. He has been 13 years at AstraZeneca and most recently as Director Global Products, where he was responsible for overall project strategies and the delivery of comprehensive Phase III clinical trials. Christian also has extensive experience of interactions with regulatory authorities and from successful registrations of new drug candidates in different regions.



Christian is joining PledPharma on August 15, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, phone: +46 73 354 20 62



Nicklas.westerholm@pledpharma.se



Michaela Gertz, CFO, phone: +46 709 26 17 75



Michaela.gertz@pledpharma.se



About PledPharma



PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced project PledOx® is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and will serve as the basis for the continued development. The drug candidate Aladote® is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure associated with acetaminophen poisoning. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North. Erik Penser Bank is the company's Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 80 00). For more information, see www.pledpharma.se



