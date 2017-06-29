AS Nordecon and the Estonian Road Administration signed the contract for the construction of 2+1 passing lanes on Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa road, at Valmaotsa-Kärevere section. According to the agreement, four 2+1 cross-sectional road sections, i.e. two passing areas in both directions, will be built on this 7.4 km long section. During the construction work, necessary places for U-turns and access and collector roads will be built. Additionally, ca 14 km of game fence and ca 900 m of different noise barriers will be erected.



The value of the works is 8.1 million euros, including VAT. The construction works will be completed by June 2018.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 720 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



