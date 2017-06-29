Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 29, 2017 AT 9:00 AM
Publishing of Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017
Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017 will be published on Thursday, July 27, 2017, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.
A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.
Dial in numbers:
US: +18557161597
FI: +358 981710495
SE: +46 856642702
UK: +44 2031940552
To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers above. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com
