Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 29, 2017 AT 9:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017

Outotec's Half year financial report January-June 2017 will be published on Thursday, July 27, 2017, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.

Dial in numbers:

US: +18557161597

FI: +358 981710495

SE: +46 856642702

UK: +44 2031940552

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers above. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

