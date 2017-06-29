ZTE demos live VR broadcasting at MWC Shanghai 2017

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has successfully broadcast live VR at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2017, demonstrating the strength of live VR for commercial use.

As an influential attendee at the leading mobile industry expo in the world, ZTE focused on 5G innovations and presented its state-of-the-art solutions such as Big Video and rich communication suite (RCS) for digital transformation, and IoT solutions. All these talks aimed to focus on the evolution of relevant core technologies and gather the full industry chain for communication and cooperation. ZTE, based on its 20-year experience in the video realm and constant research on new technologies in Big Video, broadcast the live VR of the main exhibition hall and the four summits from the beginning to the end of the event.

ZTE used its proprietary Big Video end-to-end VR live solution to implement the Internet-based live VR broadcast, which includes major components of the VR content receiver, elastic network support, Big Video service platform, and VR software development kit / set top box (SDK/STB) terminal. ZTE used its low-latency 2K P30 VR live solution based on the wireless network and wired network to provide a 360° panoramic image of the main exhibition hall and summits to the on-site guests and all Internet users through multiple access entrances such as VR helmets, the VR mobile app, and official WeChat account. The latency of the live broadcast was reduced to two seconds, which truly realised real-time live VR. The brand-new VR EPG6.0 delivered to users the best interactive experience, and the multiple-terminal access allowed more users to have an immersive experience of MWC even though they were are at home, at work or elsewhere.

ZTE's end-to-end Internet VR live solution includes innovative technologies and solutions. The low-latency VR multicast effectively reduces the pressure on the access network, thus reducing CAPEX. The Just-in-Time Packaging (JITP) and transcoding technology ensures highly-efficient content distribution and live VR broadcast capability, and the content distribution network (CDN) with ultra-high concurrent throughput ensures a stable live VR experience. Rapid and flexible orchestration and deployment of the dedicated, low-latency, and high-bandwidth end-to-end mobile network further ensures stability of the live VR broadcast. With these features, ZTE's VR live solution has been already put into commercial use in various application scenarios, such as entertainment live broadcast, VR education, VR medical care, VR shopping, and VR live of Internet celebrities. It will give users an unprecedented video experience.

ZTE maintains the largest share of the Big Video market in the world. By the end of 2016, it had deployed over 90 commercial sites globally, with a system capacity of 80 million in total, and deployed more than 100 content delivery network (CDN) offices, with a concurrent throughput of over 100T. As VR technology evolves, ZTE will continue its development. In future, ZTE will develop more applications and business models in the VR domain, create additional brand-new business value of the Big Video, and provide a richer visual experience for users all over the world.

