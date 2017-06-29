

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's GfK consumer sentiment data for July is due to be released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is seen to rise slightly at 10.5 in July, compared to 10.4 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8797 against the pound, 1.0925 against the Swiss franc, 1.1399 against the U.S. dollar and 127.89 against the yen.



